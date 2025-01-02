The 2025 Sugar Bowl Was Postponed Following the New Orleans Attack on Bourbon Street The Sugar Bowl is usually held on Jan. 1 of any given football season. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 2 2025, 8:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every year, football fans flock to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl to watch two collegiate teams face off in an important game. But in early 2025, the event was postponed following what was called a terrorist attack involving the death of more than a dozen people. But what is the Sugar Bowl and why was the Sugar Bowl postponed exactly?

As one of the playoff games involved in college football every season, the Sugar Bowl is typically played on Jan. 1. For the 2024 season, it was expected to kick off at 8:45 p.m. EST on Jan. 1, 2025. However, the attack prevented the normal game time from happening. But for every other season, what is so important about the Sugar Bowl?



Why did the Sugar Bowl get postponed?

The 2024 Sugar Bowl was expected to take place in New Orleans (as it always is) on Jan. 1. However, hours before the kickoff was scheduled, a truck was driven into crowds on the streets of New Orleans. According to the WDSU News in New Orleans, the FBI called the the crime, which left dozens injured and at least 15 people dead, a terrorist attack. Because of the attack, the Sugar bowl was postponed until the following day, Jan. 2, and was expected to still take place at the Caesars Superdome.

However, the event was not canceled despite the attack. The Sugar Bowl released a statement about the amped up security for the event: "With law enforcement assets that would typically be allocated to an event of this stature currently engaged in active investigations related to the incident, the postponement will allow for additional security resources to be put in place in order to maintain the typical standards of a major event in the Caesars Superdome."

BREAKING: Sugar Bowl is on a “wait and see status”



Currently still scheduled.



PEOPLE WHO WORK IN SUPERDOME HAVE BEEN TOLD NOT TO COME IN TODAY. pic.twitter.com/iTi0TRQaxe — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) January 1, 2025

What is the Sugar Bowl?

The Sugar Bowl isn't exactly the Super Bowl of college football, but it's pretty close. When you look at the Sugar Bowl with all of the other final games of a college football season, though, you can see how important it is to players and fans alike. The Sugar Bowl is one of the big games in the playoffs season for college football, and it can help determine who ends the season on top.

Depending on the season, the Sugar Bowl could be part of the quarter-finals or the semi-finals. The last game of the season is, of course, the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the event that the Sugar Bowl falls in the semi-finals, that makes it all the more important for the league, and for fans, going into the championship.

