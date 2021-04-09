Why Did Taylor Swift Re-Record "Fearless"? The Singer Is Reclaiming Her Music

"I don't know how it gets better than this ..."

Dust off a pair of cowboy boots, grab your best sparkly dress, and put on your favorite red lipstick because Taylor Swift is taking fans back to 2008 aka the "Fearless" album era.

As longtime Swifties know, prior to the singer-songwriter creating hypothetical storylines (like in "Evermore") and belting out pop jams, Taylor used her own personal dating life as inspiration for her chart-topping country hits.