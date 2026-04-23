The Secretary of the Navy Unexpectedly Resigned From Office Amid the Iran Conflict John Phelan was once criticized for having no prior military experience before Donald Trump hired him. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 23 2026, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

It seems like those Donald Trump hired to work for him during his second term are dropping like flies. Figuratively speaking, of course. Because when Secretary of the Navy John Phelan unexpectedly resigned in April 2026, it came as a shock to many. Trump had been the one to tap him specifically for that role in 2024.

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So, why did the Secretary of the Navy resign from his position? In 2024, before Trump had even officially taken office, he announced that Phelan would take on the role of the Secretary of the Navy. Despite having no military background, Phelan took on the role, directly beneath Pete Hegseth, and it seemed like he would stay there until Trump's second term ended.

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Why did the secretary of the Navy resign?

According to Politico, there were mounting tensions between Phelan and Hegseth that led to the Secretary of War making the call to let him go. The issue, per the outlet, was that Hegseth was not happy about Phelan's decisions and that the now former Secretary of the Navy was making calls that were above his level.

Phelan reportedly commissioned what are referred to as "Trump Class" battleships to combat the conflict in Iran. However, since the battleships would cost billions, Hegseth was not in favor of those plans moving forward. Prior to leaving his position, Phelan had even allegedly had some of his responsibilities taken away, possibly as a warning.

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STATEMENT:



Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately.



On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy.



We wish… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) April 22, 2026

The assistant to the Secretary of War, Sean Parnell, announced Phelan's departure on X (formerly Twitter). "Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately," he wrote. "On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

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Because the announcement came so suddenly, while the United States is in a tough position in Iran, it was surprising. And, immediately following the official announcement, Phelan did not release an official statement about why he resigned or what led him or anyone else above him to make that call.

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The former Secretary of the Navy reportedly donated more than $1 million to Trump.

When Trump announced that Phelan would play such an integral role in an important department during his presidency, it was a surprise for some. Before Phelan took on the role, he was known as an investor, businessman, and art dealer with no prior official military experience to speak of. He was also a Trump donor.