This Character Was Killed off in ‘Unforgotten’ and Fans Are Devastated

There is something traumatic about seeing one of our favorite fictional characters leave a series. Whether they’re killed off or leave in some other capacity, our favorite series can lose momentum. Many fans are wondering why such a huge character, like Cassie Stuart on the award-winning British crime drama Unforgotten , would decide to part ways with the show, but we’ve seen this before.

George Clooney left E.R.; Charlie Sheen left Two and a Half Men; Hilarie Burton and Chad Michael Murray left One Tree Hill. It’s not uncommon for main characters to leave a show before it ends, but that doesn’t mean the audience accepts it.

Nicola’s character in Unforgotten, Cassie, was killed off of the show. So what happened to Nicola, and why did she leave the show? Here’s what we know so far.