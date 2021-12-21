Tom Brady Threw a Tantrum and Took His Frustrations out on Dennis Allen

That's not all — the chaotic match-up shutout Tom Brady for the first time in 15 years. It's the third shutout loss of his entire NFL career. Tom was clearly enraged during Sunday's game and threw a classic tantrum.

At one point, NBC camera crews caught Tom heading toward the Saints sideline and yelling something at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who was filling in for Sean Payton as head coach. What did he say? Why did Tom Brady yell at Dennis Allen? Keep reading to find out!