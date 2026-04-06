President Trump Woke up on Easter and Wrote "Praise Be to Allah" on Social Media The post was criticized by members of both parties. By Joseph Allen Published April 6 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For most of his public political career, President Trump has at least feigned a belief in Christianity. Although there's not much evidence that suggests that Trump's religious beliefs are all that deeply felt, there are plenty of Christians who saw Trump as an avatar for their religious zeal.

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In a post about Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz on Easter morning, though, the president decided to offer a message that focused on a different religious faith. In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Praise be to Allah!" leading many to wonder what might have inspired him to say that. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Why did Trump say "praise be to Allah"?

There is not yet any sort of definitive explanation for why Trump included the phrase, which is typical of the Muslim faith, in his tweet, but it seems like it might have been an ironic use. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the full post reads.

As you can see, the post does not suggest that Trump has fond feelings for the Iranian regime, and he uses "Praise be to Allah" as the sign-off to his threat. On the whole, then, it seems like he included the phrase so that he could use it ironically. The president has not explained his rationale for using the phrase, though, so that's really just an educated guess. It seems unlikely that he has converted to Islam.

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Trump is coming up against a self-imposed deadline.

Part of the reason this post got so much attention online, in addition to the inclusion of "praise be to Allah," is that the president is threatening to commit war crimes in Iran. These threats came after Trump's administration launched an assault on Iran, and Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical port for trade from around the world.

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026 Source: X/@FmrRepMTG

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Now, Trump is trying to get Iran to reopen the Strait before April 7 because of a self-imposed deadline. As the Truth Social post suggests, he is trying to force Iran to reopen the Strait through threats. Until now, those threats have not worked, but it seems like Trump is hellbent on staying the course.

What does "praise be to Allah" mean?

"Praise be to Allah" is a translation of the Arabic phrase Alhamdulillah, which essentially means, "All praise and thanks are due to Allah (God)." It's a fundamental phrase in the Islamic tradition, not dissimilar from phrases like "thank God" or "praise Jesus" in Christianity.