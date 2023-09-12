Home > Television > Reality TV > Selling the OC Did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Get Divorced Because of 'Selling the OC'? Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's divorce is at the center of 'Selling the OC' Season 2, but is the show the reason behind their split? By Joseph Allen Sep. 12 2023, Published 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When he came into Selling the OC, Tyler Stanaland was already married to actor Brittany Snow. That didn't stop one of his co-workers from kissing him during the course of the first season, which led to plenty of drama. Now that Season 2 is out, we're getting new details about Tyler's divorce, which was first announced earlier this year.

The details of Tyler's divorce have been coupled with speculation about a potential romance with one of his co-workers, which has only made all the drama around this Selling Sunset spinoff feel even more juicy. Here's what we know about Tyler and Brittany's divorce.

Why is Tyler from 'Selling the OC' getting a divorce?

Tyler and Brittany first announced that they were getting separated in 2022, with an announcement on Brittany's Instagram. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," her post read. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the post continued. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Brittany filed for divorce in January 2023 citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

'Selling the OC' may have been the reason for the split.

Although we don't know for sure, sources have told Page Six that Alex's participation in the show was one of the main reasons for Tyler and Brittany's divorce. "Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show," one source said. "That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired." "The show basically destroyed their marriage. Brittany was not happy with what she saw," a second source claimed.

Tyler and Alex get closer in 'Selling the OC' Season 2.

Although there was plenty of speculation around a potential relationship between Tyler and Alex during the show's first season, the show's second season dials up the heat on a potential relationship between the two. The two act flirtatious throughout the season, so much so that the rest of the office even begins to speculate that something might be going on.