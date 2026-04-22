Why Did Tyrese Kiss a Fan? The Singer Gave One Lucky Lady a Moment She Won't Forget "This is the part that’s going to piss my security off." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 22 2026, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Over the years, various musicians have shown appreciation for their fans by giving them a little extra attention, from lap dances to opportunities to show off their talents. And in the case of Tyrese, it appears that he was the one to make his talent do all of the talking.

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It’s no secret that Tyrese is super-talented. While the 47-year-old has grown into a movie star, fans fell in love with him because of his captivating voice. And since Tyrese often hits the stage via concerts or award shows, it’s very often that viewers see the effect he has on his fanbase, especially the ladies. And while some moments are heartwarming, others are downright hilarious.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Tyrese kiss a fan?

Tyrese kissing a fan was nothing more than creating a moment for his show. Instagram users @globaleventsproduction and @iamjustnik posted footage of the R&B Music Experience tour stop in New York City on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

In the clip, Tyrese was singing his hit song “Lately,” as a fan can be seen standing before him. Clearly into it, the singer is kneeling at the edge of the stage as he serenades the woman and holds her hand.

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As the song comes to a close, Tyrese is seen holding the woman’s chin as she sings along. He then hits a few runs, and the woman is softly jumping up and down, holding his waist. He then plants a kiss on her forehead, and the woman slowly fell to the floor, where she remained lying out in astonishment.

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“This is what R&B is about,” a fan is heard saying in the background as others laugh. “This is the part that’s going to piss my security off,” Tyrese says on stage. At the end of the video, a man can be seen attending to the woman in pure bliss.

Source: Mega

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The video of Tyrese kissing a fan has caused social media to react with various jokes.

Of course, one could expect a fanned-out individual to be so overcome with happiness that they may do a little too much. And while onlookers laughed in delight as the woman had her moment, social media users wasted no time chiming in.

“That’s how I fall down when I see my electric bill in the middle of summer,” one user shared in the comment section. “Tyrese had her reacting like Eddie Kane had the lady’s in The Five Heartbeats,” another person said. “Acting like she has been touched by the Holy Ghost in church,” anothe rperson shared.

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Source: MEGA

Interestingly, a woman in the comment section who attended the show shared that the fan was persistent in having a moment with the singer. “Oh, I watched her climb over the gate to get to him. Security was going to stop her, and Tyrese said nah she’s good! Baby girl was determined! She understood the assignment,” she shared.