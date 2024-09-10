Home > Entertainment Tyrese Gibson's Net Worth Is Lower Than Many Would Expect After Numerous Legal Battles Tyrese Gibson has been underpaying on child support, according to a 2024 court order. So how much money does the singer have? By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 10 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Once a prolific R&B artist, Tyrese Gibson may be known more as a Fast & Furious action star. He stars in the franchise as Roman Pearce, which garnered widespread recognition and roles in other projects, such as the Transformers franchise and Ride Along 2. But Tyrese isn’t just a career man — he’s a father. And his underpayments on child support suggest he could be going through financial difficulties.

When Tyrese was arrested in Atlanta in September 2024 for failing to pay the full amount of his court-ordered child support payments, the rest of the world wondered how someone so successful would be unable to make the payments. According to TMZ, Tyrese owes $73,525.73 in back payments. But is his net worth big enough to make it happen?

Tyrese Gibson has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyrese’s net worth is just $2 million, despite making that same amount of money on just one film. Between various hit albums and several acting gigs, it seems like Tyrese should be rolling in dough.

However, in November 2017, Tyrese posted a message to Instagram that said he was “desperate and broke” during the divorce and custody battle with his first wife, Norma Mitchell. Yet, just a month later in December 2017, Tyrese and his new wife, Samantha Lee, bought a $4 million Atlanta home. Even still, records at the time showed that Tyrese’s income and expenses were nearly equal.

Tyrese Gibson Singer and actor Net worth: $2 million Tyrese Gibson is an R&B singer and actor known for his roles in the Fast & Furious and Transformers franchises. Birth Name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson Birth Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth Date: Dec. 30, 1978 Mother: Priscilla Murray Gibson (née Durham) Father: Tyrone Gibson Spouse: Norma Mitchell (m. 2007, div. 2009), Samantha Lee (m. 2017, sep. 2020) Children: Shayla Somer Gibson (b. 2007), Soraya Lee Gibson (b. 2018) Education: Locke High School (g. 1996)

Despite a successful career in the entertainment industry, Tyrese’s finances haven’t always been stable.

Even if Tyrese can pay off the backdated child support money he owes, it’s possible that he really didn’t have the liquid assets to pay over $10,000 per month.

After his November 2017 video, Tyrese shared that he initially posted the video because of a bad reaction to new meds, so he may not have been completely “broke.” But he wasn’t necessarily rich by any means.

In a court filing around the same time, as reported by TMZ, his income was listed at $105,686 while his expenses were $107,576, making his expenses almost $2,000 more than his income. He also had just $884,658 in the bank, real estate assets valued at $1.7 million, and a legal bill of $133,750.

However, when Tyrese and Samantha bought their $4 million home, his finances seemed to stabilize a bit. He sold his Woodland Hills, Calif. property for $2.4 million in March 2022 after asking for just under $3.5 million almost a year earlier.

