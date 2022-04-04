Former 9Mag Tattoo Artist Van Johnson Appears on 'Black Ink Crew: New York' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

As promised, Black Ink Crew: New York Season 9 has come through with a variety of twists and turns. The crew has dealt with relationship drama, squabbles in the shop, and cameos from former employees — we’re looking at you Sassy!

Since the Black Ink Crew: New York cast stands as the OG series, it’s quite common for tattoo artists from other cities to make appearances on the show. After all, Ceaser makes it a point to try and maintain lasting relationships with tattoo artists that have been featured on the franchise.