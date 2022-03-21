Sassy Makes Her Grand Return in 'Black Ink Crew: New York' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Sassy was once an integral part of Black Ink Crew: New York. Not only is Sassy known for her charismatic personality, but she has also done the brand wonders with her marketing and promotional skills in the past.

Ceaser is always looking for ways to elevate the Black Ink Crew brand, and it's easy to see why he would enlist Sassy’s help. In the clip, he explains how Sassy will help take things to the next level.