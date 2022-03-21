Sassy Makes Her Grand Return in 'Black Ink Crew: New York' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 21 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew.
Even though Black Ink Crew: New York never skimps on drama, the series is known for re-introducing old faces. Over the years, we’ve watched Puma return after coming to blows with Ceaser Emanuel, and we've watched Alex make his way back into the crew after fighting both Ceaser and Ted.
Old cast members resurfacing shouldn’t be much of a surprise, since Ceaser is all about family. And with so many OG cast members coming back to help Ceaser build his legacy, it makes sense that Sassy has returned. In an exclusive clip, Caesar and Puma share the news with the team along with the reason for Sassy's return. Here’s the 4-1-1.
Ceaser hints that Sassy has returned to assist with re-launching Black Ink Crew’s magazine.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Sassy was once an integral part of Black Ink Crew: New York. Not only is Sassy known for her charismatic personality, but she has also done the brand wonders with her marketing and promotional skills in the past.
Ceaser is always looking for ways to elevate the Black Ink Crew brand, and it's easy to see why he would enlist Sassy’s help. In the clip, he explains how Sassy will help take things to the next level.
“It’s so good seeing Sassy,” Caesar says in his confessional. “I’m not going to lie, with all of the changes happening in Black Ink, it feels good to have an old familiar face. And whenever I needed Sassy, I could always count on her being there. I knew when I came up with my genius idea and asked Puma to help, there was only one person to call, and that was Sassy."
And of course, Sassy also feels the same way reuniting with the crew.
Ceaser goes on to explain that in his early Black Ink Crew days, he published a brand magazine that featured tattoos on Black skin and Black artists.
As the crew marvels over seeing Cardi B posed in the magazine, Caesar shares that there are many public figures who supported the Black Ink brand before their careers skyrocketed.
Following the recent workshop Ceaser had with the staff about handling clients with dark skin in mind, the Black Ink star seemed to hint that he may re-launch the magazine.
“People don’t understand how big the Black Ink magazine was, but I didn't have enough time to keep it up," Caesar says in his confessional. “It was a lot on my plate at the time. But seeing this Pooch workshop made me realize that there is a lot more educating that we need to do.”
Sassy left 'Black Ink Crew' in Season 4 after Dutchess Lattimore spread a vicious rumor about her.
It seems that almost every Black Ink Crew: New York employee struggled with staying or leaving the shop at some point. And while Sassy is considered to be one of the most unproblematic cast members in history, the drama of the show proved to be too much for her to handle.
Flashback to Season 4, Sassy was very open about not feeling experienced to handle the day-to-day operations at Black Ink. As a result, she and Ceaser decided that she would take on her old role as head of PR for the shop. The pair also decided to keep Ceaser’s then-girlfriend, Dutchess Lattimore, out of their business.
However, after Sassy posted a now-deleted Instagram post that Dutchess felt criticized her relationship with Ceaser, things went left. Dutchess took it upon herself to spread a rumor that Sassy and Ted were sleeping around. This caused Sassy to leave the show and the shop at the end of Season 4.
“Black Ink is a negative situation in my life, so I just don’t want any part of it,” Sassy told the cameras after leaving the message in the shop that she quit.
However, it appears that time heals all wounds. And since Dutchess is no longer a member of Black In Crew: New York, Sassy feels comfortable enough to return.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.