Viktor Krum Catches the Golden Snitch and Ensures a Bulgaria Defeat — But Why?

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, fans got to see the start of the Quidditch World Cup Final between the Viktor Krum-led Bulgarian national team as they went up against the Irish. As established in the film, Krum is labeled as “the best Seeker in the world,” making this a must-watch event for the wizarding world.

In quidditch, the Seeker pursues the Golden Snitch and, if caught, ensures that their team is awarded 150 points and effectively ends the game.