YNW Melly Allegedly Killed Two of His Friends — Fans Have More Questions Than Answers

The saga of YNW Melly and his murder trial has been widely reported, but that doesn't mean that every detail around the case is clearly understood. While many know that YNW Melly, who was born Jamell Maurice Demons, is awaiting trial for the murder of his two friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, there's less clarity on what his motivation might have been for the murders.

Melly hasn't been convicted of anything yet, but fans are nonetheless curious why prosecutors say he would have killed two of his oldest friends. Here's what we know.

Why did YNW Melly kill his friends?

The exact rationale has never been completely explained, but many have speculated as to why Melly may have killed Juvy, who was born Christopher Thomas, Jr., and Sakchaser, who was born Anthony Williams. One theory for the killing suggests that the motives were purely financial, as Melly was sick of supporting the two of them because he had become the most successful member of their group by far.

Another rumored motive suggests that tensions between Melly and Sakchaser were ultimately what led to the violence. Sakchaser apparently had an inclination toward dominance and bullying. He even reportedly made threats against Melly's mother at one point. All of this could be true, but it's mostly just uninformed speculation. The police certainly think that Melly killed both of his friends, but they don't know exactly why.

Melly tried to stage a drive-by shooting.

Melly wasn't arrested right after the shooting. Initially, it seemed as though his friends had been killed in a drive-by shooting. It wasn't until months later that police determined that the drive-by shooting had been staged after the fact. Police also say that the crime scene was staged by Melly with the help of YNW Bortlen, who was born Cortlen Henry. He was also arrested in connection with the crime.

After Melly was arrested, he wrote on Instagram that the accusations against him were false in a post that has since been deleted. “Unfortunately, a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries God is with me," he wrote. Eventually, police released additional details about their investigation, including phone records that seemed to prove that Melly was at the scene when the murders occurred.

Additional crime scene reports and autopsy information also seem to suggest that both victims were shot from inside the car, and that the drive-by bullet holes on the outside of the car were added later. Despite this growing mountain of evidence, Melly has maintained his own innocence throughout the process.