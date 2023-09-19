Home > Entertainment Ysaac Alvarez Has Been Ousted as Host of K-Love's Morning Show 'Levántate' Univision's K-Love radio station in Los Angeles has announced a rebrand, leaving many wondering why Ysaac Alvarez left the station. Was he fired? By Joseph Allen Sep. 19 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@ysaacalvarez

For the last two years, listeners to Univision's K-Love (KLVE) radio station in Los Angeles have grown familiar with host Ysaac Alvarez being one of the first voices they hear every morning. Ysaac has been the host of "Levántate" during that time, but more recently, he seems to have been replaced by a new pair of hosts.

Following Ysaac's apparent departure from K-Love, many wanted to learn more about what happened to him, and why he may have decided to leave the station. Additionally, they want to better understand who the new "Levántate" hosts are, and how they were selected for the job.

Why did Ysaac Alvarez leave K-Love?

On Sept. 14, 2023, it was announced that "Levántate" was going to be revamped with two new hosts. The show is on the air from 5-10 a.m. every weekday, and the show's newly appointed hosts took over their roles on Thursday, Sept. 14. Maria Elena Nava is now the show's host, with Denise Reyes serving as her co-host. Maria comes from another Spanish radio station in Los Angeles, "Recuerdo 98.3-103.9” KRCV/KRCD. Denise, meanwhile, was hosting nights at the station.

“We are excited to tap into two of the most recognizable homegrown voices in Los Angeles to join 'Levantat'e on Uforia’s flagship station K-Love 107.5 FM,” Mark Arias, the station's senior content director, said. “It’s not often that you have two hosts that have cross-over appeal and consumer engagement across radio, television, and digital platforms, as well as the music industry, that credits K-Love 107.5 for their success.”

As a result of this change, it seems that Ysaac has been fired from the network altogether along with his co-host Fernanda Kelly. It's unclear what precipitated this change, but it seems clear that it was the station's call as opposed to Ysaac's. The move to these new hosts is one part of a broader array of changes the station made, but they have yet to announce who will replace Denise in the evening time slot.

Fans are incensed on Ysaac's behalf.

Following the news that Ysaac had been fired by the station, many fans were upset on his behalf, saying that he didn't deserve the treatment he had been subjected to by the network. Just last year, it was reported that "Levántate" ranked as the number one morning show in Los Angeles, although it's possible that the ratings have dipped since then.