Zendaya Unfollowed Everyone on Her Social Media, Including Tom Holland Zendaya unfollowed everyone on social media, including Tom Holland, leading many to wonder what might have been behind her decision. By Joseph Allen Jan. 8 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

She's already one of the most famous young actors in the world, and Zendaya's profile is only set to grow in 2024. The actor is starring in two huge movies that are dropping in the first half of the year: Dune Part 2 and Challengers. Ahead of the release and press tours for those movies, she has unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her partner Tom Holland.

Following Zendaya's somewhat sudden decision to unfollow everyone on the platform, many wondered what was behind the decision. Here's what we know about why Zendaya unfollowed everyone.

Why did Zendaya unfollow everyone?

Zendaya didn't provide any solid explanation for her decision to unfollow everyone on social media, but she has spoken in the past about how anxious she sometimes gets after using social media. She also said at the time that she has taken breaks from the apps in the past because of this anxiety. "Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much," she told People. "[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media."

While some fans are worried that this may mean trouble in Zendaya's relationship with Tom Holland, it doesn't appear that there should be any cause for concern. She has spoken in the past about wanting to keep some parts of their relationship private, even though the two of them have very high profiles. There's no reason to think that her decision to unfollow everyone has anything to do with him.

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," Zendaya explained in the past. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” It seems likely, then, that as her star continues to rise, Zendaya is anticipating a future in which she might have to be a little more guarded on social media.

Fans are concerned about Zendaya's relationship status.

Although Zendaya has unfollowed everyone, she hasn't turned off comments, and many people came to her account after learning that she had unfollowed Tom. They are concerned about her relationship status. "Pls tell me they’re together???" one person commented on a post about Challengers.

"Y'all really trippin' if you think Tom gives a single s--t about the s3x scenes in this movie. You acting like he's not ALSO an actor. He UNDERSTANDS," another person added, referencing Challengers. Clearly, there's some anxiety about potential strife in Tom and Zendaya's relationship, even though there's no evidence of it.