Cats Like All Sorts of Weird Things, but Why Is Concrete Such a Favorite? Cats love nothing more than being unknowable, but why do they love concrete so much?! By Ivy Griffith Published July 14 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET

There's nothing quite like sitting down to observe a cat. They're quirky, they're bizarre, they're sweet, and occasionally a little spicy. As a barely-domesticated smaller version of their wild cousins, cats can be pretty intense to own, from their quirks and fears to their preferences and habits.

Amid all the bizarre things they both hate and love, cats really seem to have a love for concrete. If there's a cat near some concrete, you can bet they've already met. And TikTok has definitely latched on to this unusual trend. But why do they like concrete so much? Here's what we know about the bizarre preference.

Why do cats like concrete so darn much?

On TikTok, all you have to do is search "cats on concrete" to see a bevy of adorable fuzzy little gremlins enjoying their time on a patch of concrete. Some cat owners have even taken to purchasing little concrete stepping stones to put inside for their cats to enjoy, so they don't have to put them outside. But why exactly are cats so enamored of this useful composite building material? The answer may be multifaceted.

On Vet Explains Pets, they speculate that one of the top reasons that cats may like it is because of the texture. Not only does it provide a satisfying surface to rub against, but they can scratch it pretty much endlessly without losing that satisfying crunch. It may also be due to temperature control. Concrete can be cool, providing a place to lower their body temperature on a hot day. Or it can retain heat from the sun, making it a cozy place to warm up during the winter.

The smell of the concrete may also be appealing, offering an earthy mixture of compounds for a sensitive kitty nose that appeals to them. If you add all that to the fact that it's generally a stable surface, which cats appreciate, it's clear to see that the love affair between cats and concrete makes just as much sense as combining peanut butter and jelly. They just go well together, as TikTok users the world over have found.

Are cats really afraid of cucumbers?

Of course, as much as cats love concrete, they have some unique fears too. Like cucumbers. According to the internet, cats are terrified of cucumbers. And endless videos of cats leaping in fear when they notice a cucumber would seem to back that theory up. But what gives? What is it about these oblong green vegetables makes them so terrifying for cats?

Dr. Alex Blutinger, a vet for BluePearl Pet Hospital in New York, told The Dodo that there are several main theories as to why cats are so frightened by cucumbers. First and foremost, cats don't like to be surprised. Their first reaction is to jump first and ask questions later, putting them as far as possible from a startling situation. In many of the videos online, people are sliding cucumbers up next to unsuspecting cats who are turned away, which may explain their sudden startle.

Second, Dr. Blutinger explains, the cucumbers may resemble snakes. While cats have shed some of their wild instincts, they still retain a significant portion. A fear of snakes would make sense, even for housebound and pampered felines.