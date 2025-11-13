People Are Sick of Getting Spam Calls — Is There a Way to Prevent Them? Burner emails/phone numbers can go a long way. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 13 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Even the must socially shunned of us can rely on one person's name to always pop up on our phone's caller ID: Spam Likely. No matter how few people you give your private number out to, there almost always seems to be a way for these pesky scam rings to get through to your line. Which could leave you tearing your hair out and asking: Why do I get so many spam calls?

Seriously, why do I get so many spam calls?

The primary reason is that it's big business. Time is money, and spam callers prioritize this phony outreach because it can be a lucrative enterprise. Security company LifeLock penned on its website that annually around $25 billion each and ever year is finagled by these tele-scammers.

Source: Unsplash

And there's no shortage of money-grabbing cretins who will dedicate their lives into stealing from unknowing folks who actually work/worked for a living, as opposed to actually contributing to society. LifeLock went on to state that people usually get spam calls because their phone numbers ultimately "fall into the wrong hands."

Data mining companies/brokers will compile personal contact information and curate this information from numerous sources. These include: Public records

Personal websites

Social media accounts But there are other ways folks can have their privacy compromised as well.

LifeLock goes on to state that "the dark web" can host data that's been obtained through illicit means. And there's been no shortage of high-profile data breaches in recent history. Bright Defense listed several that affected millions of users across various financial institutions in 2025 alone.

Hey so is anyone gonna do anything about spam calls? This is completely out of hand. pic.twitter.com/9mpUOUt72Q — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) November 12, 2025 Source: X | @CoreyECohen

The Firewall Times also published a timeline of all the data breaches that hit Amazon between January 2012 and March 2023. These include a ransomware attack against the online mega-retailer's Ring doorbell camera company; however, Amazon "noted that third-party vendors may have experienced a breach."

In June of 2022, someone who used to work for Amazon was convicted for data leaks associated with Capital One bank in 2019. In 2021, Twitch user data was uploaded to 4Chan, and the EU fined Amazon a whopping 746 million euros for General Data Protection Regulation infringements.

Over since the government shut down I’ve been getting bombarded with spam calls. I was getting scam calls prior to the shutdown, but now it’s upwards up 30-40 a day. How the fuck can I stop this pic.twitter.com/HIop5Hpqtt — Dom (@domniscient38) November 5, 2025 Source: X | @domniscient38

A year prior, customers' emails were also leaked by Amazon employees. Other big companies, like Sony, had also experienced data breaches. In 2018, The Guardian reported that Sony Pictures had accounts hacked that contained private correspondence with employees of the Japanese conglomerate.

This included criticisms of actor Angelina Jolie, which were penned by producer Scott Rudin, who called Jolie "a minimally talented spoiled brat." But when it comes to your personal data being stolen, like your phone number being disseminated among spam call farms, there are some ways to prevent that.

Who else gets 20 plus spam scam calls a day? It is out of control. — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) November 12, 2025 Source: X | @MatthewNichol5

The first is to do everything you can to keep your private number off the internet and out of the data bank repositories of businesses that may be hacked. So it's a good idea to create a spam email address for when you sign up for promotions, streaming services, or even social media accounts.