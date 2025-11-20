'Fortnite' Crew Suddenly Appeared for Many Xbox Users — Here's Why "Bro I was so scared I turned off my reoccurring billing." By Ivy Griffith Updated Nov. 20 2025, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @hunter23_gaming

For gamers who enjoy playing Fortnite, it's almost like collecting digital Pokémon cards. You want the latest, greatest characters, skins, and weapons. Not to mention, of course, those snazzy dance moves. And the game developers have offered a subscription offers that brings the premiere of all to gamers once a month with Fortnite Crew.

In November 2025, some Xbox gamers woke up to discover that they had been given Fortnite Crew without subscribing, or that they hadn't been charged for their previous subscription. So, if you're one of those gamers asking, "Why do I have Fortnite Crew?!" We have the answer. And, for once, it's not a glitch.

Why do I suddenly have 'Fortnite' Crew?

Xbox users the world over discovered that they suddenly had access to Fortnite Crew in November 2025, and to say it was a surprise is an understatement. But there's good news.

Starting Nov. 18, 2025, Xbox users who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get Fortnite Crew as a perk, the Windows forum reports. The added bonus perk comes as Xbox has hiked up their Ultimate price and faced pushback from subscribers about the value they were delivering.

Now, users who play Fortnite will be able to enjoy the perks of Fortnite Crew without the additional subscription, as long as they subscribe to Ultimate. Additionally, including the Crew subscription automatically takes away some of the headache that Fortnite players have been dealing with trying to go through the Fortnite shop.

Sudden Crew perk has caused some serious confusion.

Unfortunately for Xbox users, the company didn't do a great job of getting the word out there, so the sudden addition of Crew to so many memberships has caused mass confusion online. On TikTok, one video announcing the perk is filled with commenters sharing their thoughts on the upgrade.

One user wrote, "I was so confused when I got ts at first," to which another replied, "same I was mad thinking I forgot to cancel it again." Another user agreed, adding several crying emojis and writing, "Bro I was so scared I turned off my reoccurring billing."

But the poorly advertised roll-out has caused more than pleasant surprises. Some are confused about how the billing will play out, with several users asking if they need to cancel their Crew subscription, and one writing, "so does this mean I don't have to pay for the crew subscription cause of ultimate or do I have pay it every month as well?"