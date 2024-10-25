Home > FYI Can Ladybugs Really Draw Purple Lines? Unpacking the Latest Viral TikTok Ladybugs can now draw purple lines, according to a viral TikTok. By D.M. Published Oct. 25 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@emmajaykey

Netizens are raving over a viral video of a ladybug appearing to draw purple lines on one TikToker's bedroom door. Emma Jacky, the user behind the clip, captured the moment when a seemingly harmless ladybug sits at the start of a dark line. Emma wonders aloud whether the ladybug created it. Meanwhile, others on the video-sharing app have jumped in with their own hilarious theories about what’s really going on.

“I got a minor in biology and we did a study on this actually, the lady bug is holding a tiny little sharpie and is drawing a map to the arc of the covenant, hope this helps,” one person quipped. While others jokingly suggested that the insect was a “doodlebug.”

The video has left the internet in awe, but the truth is a lot simpler than some would think. There are credible scientific explanations for the occurrence, which appears to be a natural behavior for ladybugs.

Why do ladybugs draw purple lines?

Ladybugs do not actually draw purple lines. However, Emma’s experience is not unique. When ladybugs feel threatened, they release a yellowish fluid from their leg joints—known as “reflex bleeding.” According to the University of Florida, the “drawing” Emma witnessed was a defensive mechanism that ladybugs employ. The liquid is packed with a pungent chemical called hemolymph, designed to deter predators. Most birds, reptiles, and other potential attackers find the scent and taste repulsive.

So, by oozing this fluid, the ladybug effectively sends a strong “back off!” message to anything trying to make a meal out of it. But this isn’t the only time they secrete this fluid. Sometimes, it happens when they’re simply stressed. For instance, if you gently hold a ladybug in your hand, it might decide to secrete a bit of this fluid, even though you mean no harm. In Emma’s case, the ladybug may have become stressed after getting trapped indoors, prompting the defense mechanism.

Ladybugs are cute but strange creatures – here are some creepy facts!

We all know ladybugs are cute little beetles with their bright red shells and black spots, but there’s more to these tiny insects than meets the eye. And while their apparent ability to draw purple lines might be shocking to some – it is far from their only quirky trait. In addition to dropping pungent fluid, ladybugs can play dead when they feel threatened. They tuck in their legs, freeze up, and also release their defensive fluid.

Ladybugs are also invasive and ferocious when left with no other option. When food is scarce, ladybug larvae won’t hesitate to munch on their siblings. During colder months, ladybugs gather in large groups to hibernate. They’ll swarm homes, barns, and any warm, cozy place they can find. Imagine hundreds of ladybugs crowding a single space.

