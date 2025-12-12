“He Rolled the Bread Dough in Strips” — How a Mormon Prayer Practice Could Stem From This Snack It may date back to pretzels. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 12 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Bailey Burton

If you've ever been thrust into a new culture, some of the practices members of these cultures engage in may seem puzzling or strange to the uninitiated. Like hanging out with a football team that huffs on smelling salts before a game. Or Sunni Muslims seeing Shi'a congregants placing a black stone in front of them when they pray. And one Mormon practice has raised questions from some who've witnessed it. Namely: Why do some of the religion's followers cross their arms when they pray?

Why do Mormons cross their arms when they pray?

There are differing opinions online that discuss this practice. This Christianity Stack Exchange discussion featured a question from one curious poster, who wondered why Protestants and Catholics will often fold their hands in front of them, but adherents of the Church of Latter-day Saints fold their arms instead.

"What is the origin of this practice? Why did the LDS church choose to deviate from the practice of folding hands, and what was the purpose behind this change?" they stated. Some folks noted that the relative newness of the LDS church was a reason for this practice, and that worship poses are up to personal preference.

One mentioned that they fold their hands whilst praying and have never been encouraged by other congregants not to do so. Someone else said, "When I was brought up, it was just how my parents taught reverence to us. Folded arms can't be up to anything mischievous."

Another echoed this sentiment, stating that hand positioning choices are individually selected and are performed to indicate reverence and a willingness to submit oneself to prayer. "I'll restate the comment that other forms of prayer (clasped hands, or clasping hands with others in a circle) are not discouraged as long as the person is reverent," the forum poster remarked.

Whereas another believed that in some denominations, Mormon children were encouraged to fold their arms. This was done as a means of helping them to focus on their supplications and not engage in playing with their friends. The LDS Daily website also shared some additional insight as to how the process of arm folding became synonymous with Mormon worshipers.

According to the outlet, this practice didn't originate with Mormons, but it's a practice adopted from other Christian sects and time periods. It's known as the "pretzel" motion, which was popularized by the Snyders of Hanover, a young monk in the early 600s from Italy.

The creator of the salty, breaded snack folded the dough into the shape of crossed arms as a means of reminding his brothers in Christianity to pray. That's because the folded rolls of dough mimicked the widely-adopted practice of folding one's arms over their chest to worship at the time.

LDS Daily also writes that this prayer motion is mentioned in a primary manual that teaches people how to pray. "We fold our arms, close our eyes, and bow our heads," the instructions say. Furthermore, this motion is meant to ready folks for divine inspiration.

