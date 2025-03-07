Here's Why People Are Suddenly Calling Patrick "Subaru" We uncovered the person responsible for first calling Patrick "Subaru." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 7 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Nickelodeon

If you’ve heard Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants being called "Subaru" and you’re completely confused — trust me, you’re not alone. At first glance, the two have absolutely nothing in common.

Article continues below advertisement

This makes it nearly impossible to figure out how the nickname came to be. But after some digging, the reason behind it is a pretty simple explanation. Let's get into it.

Why is Patrick from 'SpongeBob SquarePants' called Subaru?

Source: Nickelodeon

People call Patrick Star "Subaru" because a SpongeBob SquarePants fan named Kylie appears to have started the nickname in 2021. She began calling Patrick Subaru simply because "Subaru is a cute word, and Patrick looks cute," as she revealed in the comment section of a March 6, 2025 TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie, who says she goes by Kmh1481 on the SpongeBob Wiki fan page, first introduced the nickname when she commented, "I hate that even Subaru took part in No SpongeBob Day. What kind of best friend is he?" Someone asked, "Who’s Subaru?" to which Kylie clarified, "I call Patrick Subaru."

Article continues below advertisement

Subaru

byu/SheepyTheGamer inSpunchbob

While the nickname has been around for years, it didn’t go viral until 2025. Wanting to make sure she got credit, Kylie took to TikTok in March 2025 to confirm she started it and has offered proof for anyone skeptical. She also revealed that she once asked Patrick’s voice actor, Bill Fagerbakke, during a virtual auction to reference Patrick as "Subaru" in an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Bill didn’t have Patrick outright say the name, fans believe he subtly acknowledged it in Episode 305, "The Dirty Bubble Bass." As the characters introduce their alter egos, Patrick says, "And I’m affordable car." SpongeBob then corrects him, "Don’t you mean Barnacle Star?" to which Patrick responds, "What he said." Kylie believes this was Bill’s way of slipping in a nod to her nickname — even if he didn’t say "Subaru" outright.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have since pointed out that there is a Patrick Subaru dealership in Massachusetts.

While Kylie seems to be the originator of Patrick's nickname Subaru, it has since taken on a life of its own. At this point, people are calling him "Subaru" just for the fun of it, with some even trying to claim credit for coining the name. Fans have also pointed out that there’s actually a Patrick Subaru car dealership in Shrewsbury, Mass., which only adds to the nickname’s appeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether or not Kylie took inspiration from the dealership is unclear — it could just be a coincidence. Either way, the fact that Patrick is now associated with Subaru, and that a Patrick Subaru exists in real life, is pretty wild. And honestly, it weirdly makes sense — his last name is Star, and the Subaru logo has six stars.