Why People Still Hate Lena Dunham and Why They Hated Her on 'Girls' She received lots of public backlash online and in real life when she was filming 'Girls.' By Chrissy Bobic Published May 6 2026, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Not everyone hates Lena Dunham, and even those who don't love her can agree with the pop culture impact of her HBo show Girls and her work in general. But there are some people who still cannot stand her, so why do people hate Lena Dunham? It's almost an underground movement of people who pop up in social media comments or even make entire posts about the writer, director, and actress.

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So, what gives? Lena is not without her controversies from over the years. She has even addressed why some people were allegedly uncomfortable with some of her scenes in Girls. But in 2026, she returned to the entertainment industry in a big way, starting with her memoir, Famesick. She then showed up at the Met Gala, and she began a tour for her book. But still, she has plenty of haters.

Source: HBO

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Why do people hate Lena Dunham?

When Lena came out with Girls and put herself on the map as a triple threat entertainer (writer, director, and actor), she said what she thought, wrote much of it into the show in her own character, Hannah, and didn't seem to care about any backlash from people who thought she might be an over-sharer. But that's part of what the problem still is for those who hate her. Lena spoke to The New York Times about why people don't like her and why she has gotten so much flack over the years for, well, being her authentic self.

"I have annoyed people since I was so small," she said. "I was an annoying kid. I was a tryhard. I was loud. I didn't always know how to move through space with other kids in a way that wasn't a little off or disruptive. But, also, that was coupled with intense rage about the female sexuality on the show. There was the intense rage about my body, which is so crazy to look back on now, because I was this little slip of a 26-year-old."

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When Girls was on TV, Lena was unafraid to show her body on the show often. And, at the time, she had people speaking negatively about her body on social media. It might not have been the typically perfect physique in all the right places, per the public's perception, and that added to the annoyance some people began to have for Lena, however misplaced it might have been.

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Lena Dunham's story about her sister led to criticism.

In Lena's 2014 book, Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She's Learned, which is a collection of personal essays of hers, Lena admits to behavior as a child that she received backlash for and that some of her haters have not forgotten. In her book, she talks about being curious about her younger sister's vagina when she herself was seven years old.