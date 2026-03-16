Here's Why Sean Penn Has So Many Haters Decades Into His Long Career Sean Penn had a volatile past that people haven't forgotten. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 16 2026, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When you think of memorable Hollywood bad boys, Sean Penn's name might be at the top of the list somewhere with Alec Baldwin and Charlie Sheen. But why do so many people seem to hate Sean Penn? He has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and, to be fair, after being in Hollywood so long, you make a few enemies along the way.

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In Sean's case, the enemies he has made are because of his own choices. And after he didn't show up at the 2026 Oscars, people had a renewed interest in him and wondered why Sean tends to have more haters than fans. Despite winning an Oscar for his role in One Battle After Another and continually taking on challenging roles, outside of any admiration people have for Sean as an actor, they just don't seem to love the actual guy behind the fictional characters.

Source: Mega

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Why do people hate Sean Penn?

The issues that some people seem to have with Sean tend to stem from his choices in his personal life. There were rumors that Sean was physically abusive toward Madonna during their marriage in the 80's. Although she came out to deny these rumors, per The Guardian, the rumors took on a life of their own. So much so that decades later, some people still felt negatively towards the actor because of them.

"Everyone is free to feel how they want about him and separating the art from the artist, and who knows what we don't know about so many celebrities we see … But it's pretty well known Penn has a somewhat violent past," one Reddit user wrote on a thread about why Sean is disliked so much. "Enough so to put off a bad vibe for some people."

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Sean Penn we hate you but Lockjaw moved mountains — hibachi style breakfast. (@wanderinsouI) January 27, 2026

That wasn't the first time Sean was accused of a violent act, though. He was also accused of attacking songwriter David Wolinski at a club in 1987 in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. Per to Us Weekly, Sean also reportedly attacked photographer Frank Mateljan in 2010 and was arrested. He was later sentenced to community service and forced to undergo anger management classes.

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Outside of those incidents, Sean has also been unapologetic in what he says and does when he talks about some of his actions. He even admitted to contradicting himself when it comes to making comments when he spoke to The New York Times in 2025. "Ukraine deserves our full support in killing people," Sean said at the time, in sharing a specific contradictory statement. "That's contradictory to almost anything else I would say or believe in. I don't think there's another solution. But that's contradictory."

remember when sean penn was like, men are becoming too feminized — alice moody (@alicemoodyy) January 11, 2023

Sean Penn made controversial comments about "feminized" men.