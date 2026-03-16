Sean Penn Won His Third Oscar — Why Did He Skip the 2026 Ceremony? "Sean Penn couldn't be here tonight, or didn't want to." By Joseph Allen Published March 16 2026, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards, Sean Penn has now joined a very exclusive club of three-time Oscar winners. The news of Sean's Oscar victory was undercut somewhat, though, by the news that he was not at the ceremony. As presenter Kieran Culkin explained after announcing that Sean had won, "Sean Penn couldn't be here tonight, or didn't want to."

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Now, many are wondering why Sean wasn't at this year's Oscars, and whether he had an excuse. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Why was Sean Penn not at the Oscars?

We don't really know why Sean decided to skip this year's ceremony, but we do know that he has been absent from most awards ceremonies all season long. In spite of the fact that he didn't seem to be campaigning for this Oscar, the Academy decided to give it to him anyway. According to reporting in The New York Times, Sean is apparently in Europe and is planning to visit Ukraine in the days ahead.

It's unclear what Sean's plans are while in Ukraine, or why exactly he felt it was urgent to make the trip he's making now. He has spent significant time in the country since 2022, when it was first invaded by Russian forces. For Sean, activism and celebrity have always gone hand in hand, and it seems like right now, he's more focused on the activism than he is on promoting the critically-acclaimed film he just won an Oscar for.

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Sean Penn becomes fourth male actor to win three #Oscars after taking the prize for best supporting actor. Presenter Kieran Culkin joked: “Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening or didn't want to, so I'll be accepting the award on his behalf.”



Penn joins Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack… pic.twitter.com/JfVKeU1LWG — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026 Source: X/@Variety

Sean entered the Oscars ceremony as the favorite, but not overwhelmingly so. He had won several precursors, and at every turn, it didn't seem to matter that he wasn't interested in showing up to collect the award. Sean has formed a friendship with President Zelenskyy since the war began, and even gifted the president one of his Oscars, saying that he would take it back when the war was won.

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Sean Penn has never loved the spotlight.

Although he's a critically-acclaimed three-time Oscar winner, his activism and brushes with the paparazzi have also shaped his public perception. When he took the stage to accept his second Oscar for Milk, he acknowledged that he wasn't always the warmest in a room. “I know how hard I make it to appreciate me,” he said, going on to criticize those who had voted to ban gay marriage. “We’ve got to have equal rights for everyone."

When Ukraine was first invaded in 2022, Sean saw it as a potentially pivotal moment in the history of the world. “If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he said at the time.