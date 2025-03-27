Why Do People Rub Banana Peels on Their Face? What To Know About the Odd Beauty Trend Banana peels have tons of nutrients that keep your face youthful without any Botox. Who knew? By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 27 2025, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ashtonhallofficial

One thing that will always remain is the societal pressure to appear ageless, no matter how old you actually are. Skincare has been how many people prevent looking like what they've been through, as glassy skin and a shimmering glow is something that never goes out of style. The beauty of skincare is that it doesn't have to be a linear experience. Many skincare influencers have proven that sometimes, glowy skin comes from the places you least expect, like your pantry.

In a world of avocado masks giving us the facial of our dreams and apple cider vinegar getting rid of dark spots, edible skincare can be the best bet for anyone looking to be camera ready on a budget. A trend that circulated on the internet showed that some influencers get their day started by rubbing banana peels on their faces. Here's the reason some of your faves use the fruit to keep their skin intact.

Why do people rub banana peels on their face?

While banana peels are often only considered when you're afraid of slipping on one while walking, there's more to them that meets the eye. Apparently, they can be used to give folks the same benefits as botox for a far lower price and less toxins. According to VeryWell Health, banana peels have multiple nutrients, including vitamin C, and vitamin A. The outlet states the nutrients can add benefits such as lessening wrinkles and fine lines.

TikTok beauty influencers have also co-signed the notion that banana peels can improve your skin. Beauty influencer @byzareefa said in a video banana peels contain lutein, a carotenoid antioxidant that can be used in various ways, including as a skin treatment, a tea, or a plant fertilize. The content creator noted lutein helps with hyperpigmentation, something that can affect various areas of the skin. "You don't need botox," @byzareefa told her audience. "All you need is a banana peel."

There's no evidence suggesting rubbing banana peels on your face is effective.

While banana peels are much more feasible and accessible than botox, only the latter is proven to give people youthful-looking skin. As Zakia Rahman, MD, FAAD, told VeryWell, there is no concrete evidence suggesting banana peels benefit skincare in the same way botox does, no matter what the internet says.

"The vitamin C in bananas isn’t exactly formulated to penetrate the skin barrier and get absorbed into the dermis where you would have the benefits of these ingredients,” Rahman said. "I would use skincare products that are specifically formulated to penetrate the skin barrier. It’s much more efficient and productive to apply the ingredients that are beneficial [in skincare products instead of] using the banana peel."

