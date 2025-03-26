Zap2It's Listings Are No Longer Online, and the Site Now Redirects to NewsNation Zap2It just totally vanished from the internet without warning. By Joseph Allen Published March 26 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Zap2It

If you've ever wanted to know more about what is on TV, Zap2It may have been a valuable source of information for you at one time or another. As of March 25, 2025, though, the site appears to have vanished and now redirects to NewsNation's TV listings.

As many try to navigate to Zap2It and discover that the site no longer exists, they want to know what happened. Here's what we know about why Zap2It seems to have vanished from the internet.

What happened to Zap2It TV listings?

We don't know exactly what happened to Zap2It, but it appears that the website has been swallowed up by its owner, Nexstar Media. The website, which was used by many as an online TV guide, has now been folded into NewsNation's TV listings, which only show the upcoming schedule for programming on NewsNation. It's unclear why Nexstar may have made that change, but given that they own both brands, it does seem like the most logical conclusion.

Websites like this die all the time, but given that Zap2It has been around for more than two decades, many were surprised to see it vanish without any real warning. For whatever reason, Nexstar seems to have decided that keeping the website up to date was not valuable enough to make it worth maintaining. They may have purchased the website, but like so much of the modern internet, they then stripped it for parts and left it to die.

Zap2It's regular users aren't thrilled about the change.

While it may be true that websites die and are born every day, there were plenty of regular Zap2It users who were none too happy to see the resource vanish without warning. "Started for me today. Another site down the drain. 'Here's something cool, let's acquire it and then destroy it.' So sick of this 'business' model," one person wrote on Reddit. "I used Zap2it every d--n day on my PC to see what was on TV," another person added.

Hey @NXSTMediaGroup

Why did y'all abruptly discontinue the zap2it TV listings?? That's been my go-to TV listings for years now. pic.twitter.com/tfk16Rha5k — BobPants SpongeSquare (@smittysomethin1) March 26, 2025 Source: Twitter/@smittysomethin1

Clearly, then, the site's disappearance is making a bigger impact than some may have anticipated. While there are other ways to see your local TV listings, Zap2It was one of the best options for many, especially if they were trying to plan the rest of their day. We don't know Nexstar's reasons for getting rid of the site, but it's possible they simply didn't see its value anymore.

Websites, especially ones that are such careful repositories of information, can be difficult and costly to maintain, even if there are still plenty of people who rely on them. Unfortunately, impermanence has been a feature of the internet since its earliest days.