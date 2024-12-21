Does Ashleigh Banfield Have a Political Party? Exploring Her Balanced Approach "I don’t shy away from opinion at all, because I feel like there’s a lot of value to having 35 years as a broadcast journalist." By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 21 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Ashleigh Banfield is a journalist known for her insightful reporting and dedication to remaining unbiased. Despite having a career spanning decades in major news networks, including MSNBC, CNN, and NewsNation, Ashleigh Banfield’s political party has never been publicly disclosed. Her reporting style is balanced and open-minded. This makes her stand out in a media world often divided by political bias.

Ashleigh has built her reputation by asking tough questions, admitting when she doesn’t have all the answers, and prioritizing thoughtful, unbiased reporting. For example, during a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about the value of vulnerability in journalism. “Many times, I will utter the words — which I remember back in the day you would never think to utter — ‘I did not know that.’” Overall, she believes that honesty is a crucial part of developing connections with her audience. She values creating a space for understanding and open dialogue.

Even though Ashleigh doesn’t broadcast her political views, it hasn’t stopped her fans and followers from forming opinions on where she stands over the years. Keep reading as we dive a bit deeper into what is known about where she stands.

Her career path sheds light on Ashleigh Banfield’s political party stance.

Ashleigh’s career path offers clues on how she walks the middle ground when it comes to politics. While she has covered politically charged topics, her focus remains on facts rather than opinion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she played a key role in NewsNation being one of the only TV channels to straddle the middle of the political scale.

Per the same report, Ad Fontes Media conducted a study on NewsNation and determined the network — and Ashleigh — did not lean one way or the other when it came to politics. Now, some might argue that being unbiased while covering stories involving politics might just mean Ashleigh is good at her job. Most, however, believe it is because she is neither a Republican nor a Democrat.

Is there a reason she avoids a political label?

Across her public profiles, including LinkedIn, NewsNation’s website, and her social media accounts, there is no mention of Ashleigh’s political party or personal ideology. This intentional lack of alignment with a political label reinforces her commitment to journalistic neutrality. Her approach mirrors her career-long focus on providing a platform for all voices, regardless of political affiliation.

Ashleigh has also emphasized her willingness to be open to new perspectives in the same interview mentioned previously. “I am also open to being persuaded… I think that the wonderful thing about being honest is it shows a human vulnerability and also an intellectual vulnerability that people identify with and appreciate.” This perspective is a cornerstone of her work, enabling her to approach topics with curiosity and avoid the traps of partisanship.