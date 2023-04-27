Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: Twitter / @celtics NBA Players Are Sporting a No. 6 Patch on Their Jerseys — Why Is That? Why do NBA players have a 6 on their jerseys? Since the start of the 2022-23 season, the No. 6 patch has been part of the uniforms. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 27 2023, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Since the 2017-18 season, the NBA has allowed teams to sport sponsors on their jerseys via patches. Each club has a variety of partners, from global marketing companies to local trade firms.

More recently, the entire NBA has come together and wears a No. 6 patch on their jerseys — why is that? Is there a company that sponsors every single team in the league? Keep reading to find out!

Why do NBA players have a No. 6 patch on their jerseys?

As it turns out, the No. 6 patch has nothing to do with sponsorship — NBA players wear it in honor of the late great Bill Russell, who died at the age of 88 on July 31, 2022. The legendary center was a five-time NBA MVP, helping the Boston Celtics win 11 NBA titles during his 13-year career.

Following his death, the NBA and NBPA announced they would "honor the life and legacy" of the Hall of Famer by permanently retiring his uniform No. 6 throughout the league. On Sept. 26, 2022, the NBA unveiled the black No. 6 patch, which every player would wear on their jersey for the 2022-23 season.

In addition to the No. 6 jersey patch, teams would also have a clover-shaped logo with No. 6 on their courts near the scorer's table. As for the Celtics, they also painted the No. 6 in the free throw area.

Jaylen Brown talks about Bill Russell's lasting legacy and wearing the No. 6 patch.



"The presence that Bill Russell had — not only on the court, but in the community — it's something that will always be present, and he'll always have a legacy because of that," Celtics forward Grant Williams said via NBA.com, adding that Boston was his grandfather's favorite team because of Russell. "I'm fortunate to be playing for this organization."