From the Easter bunny to egg decorating, various customs have made their mark on Easter. Not only are they fun for the family, but they practically encompass the more modern meaning of the Christian holiday. However, we can't help but be curious about why we celebrate with two things that have very little to do with the festivity.

So, why do we celebrate Easter with a bunny? Here's everything we know about the furry, long-eared friend and how it became a leading figure in holiday traditions.