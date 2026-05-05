Why Do White People Celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Here's What We Know The origin of Cinco de Mayo may surprise you. By Niko Mann Published May 5 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As celebrations get underway across the country for Cinco de Mayo, some folks are wondering what the holiday means and why white people celebrate it.

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According to UCLA, Cinco de Mayo, or May 5, commemorates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, when Mexico was victorious over the French. The holiday has been celebrated ever since in California and the rest of the United States, but not so much in Mexico. So, why is the holiday celebrated by white folks in the U.S., but not so much in Mexico?

Source: Mega

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Why do white people celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

According to the director of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA, Professor David Hayes-Bautista, many Americans mistakenly think that Cinco de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day, which marks the beginning of Mexico's fight for freedom from Spain and is celebrated on Sept. 16. However, Cinco de Mayo is not even a Mexican holiday and is actually rooted in the U.S. during the Civil War.

After the Confederacy expanded into New Mexico and Arizona by 1862 with the goal of reaching Los Angeles, Latinos in California joined the Army, and they organized Spanish-speaking cavalry units in the state, as well as in unoccupied portions of New Mexico. The French sent troops to Mexico to overthrow the government and re-establish slavery, which had been abolished for 50 years in Mexico.

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The French were defeated, and as the news reached communities. folks celebrated by carrying Mexican and U.S. flags side-to-side in the streets.

White people when they realize Cinco de Mayo is on a Taco Tuesday ! pic.twitter.com/AA5FqBLRb3 — ape attack survivor (@pissvortex) May 5, 2026

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Cinco de Mayo celebrations often merge Mexican food, culture, and heritage with parades in the streets. The celebrations may include mariachi music, dancing, and lots of margaritas. According to Britannica, dancers wear traditional Mexican clothing as they dance on floats decorated in red, green, and white — the colors of Mexico's flag.

Traditions such as lucha libre matches (Mexican wrestling) are also featured in celebrations, and food like guacamole, churros, tacos, and mole poblano are available. Mole poblano is a rich mole sauce made with bitter chocolate, fruit, nuts, dried chiles, and pepitas (pumpkin seeds).

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Happy Cinco de Mayo!



Good Tuesday morning, gang. Happy Cinco de Mayo, or as I like to call it... Happy Cinco de NO CILANTRO! Enjoy your day, may your margaritas be strong and your cilantro nonexistent! 🌿



Today we celebrate Mexican independence from bad herb choices. - A… pic.twitter.com/SNzdXm8jzi — Clint (@clintga) May 5, 2026

Critics of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in America note that the holiday became commercialized after Mexican alcoholic beverages were promoted in connection with May 5. Many celebrations in the U.S. feature margaritas, tequila, and Mexican beer, and they often feature negative stereotypes about Mexicans.

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The White House shared a racist AI image on the holiday on X, and it included Democratic senators drinking margaritas at the Southern border with a sign reading "I love illegal immigrants." President Donald Trump and his Administration are responsible for several deaths that occurred during immigration raids, and ICE continues to terrorize people across the country as they hunt for immigrants.

Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/gfTriN75Fk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2026