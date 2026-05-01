Is There a Set Deadline for Replacing Passports Without Trump's Picture? These new passports will have "the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 1 2026, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The U.S. passport has undergone a makeover, courtesy of President Donald Trump. It is now possible to get a completely valid United States passport with a picture of Trump, the Declaration of Independence, and the President's signature on it.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people want this new document, others don't have any desire for it, but everyone has the same questions: For those who want the new passport, what's the last date they can get it? For those who prefer to stick with their current passport, without Trump's photo, will there come a time when it will no longer be accepted? If so, what's the deadline to renew it?

Source: Pexels / Spencer Davis

Article continues below advertisement

Is there a deadline for replacing a passport without Trump's picture?

The State Department has assured Americans that the new passports are not, and will not, be required at any point. In fact, the Trump passports are limited edition, so they won't be available indefinitely anyway. U.S. passports with or without Trump's photo will be treated with equal validity.

For those who wish to get the updated passport, the design is expected to be available in July. With an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 Trump passports being created, people will no longer be able to obtain that design once it runs out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Why did Trump make a new passport design?

The limited-edition passport is in honor of the country's 250th anniversary, which will be celebrated on July 4, 2026. The design was shared on the White House's X account and met with the expected mixed responses.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Politico, State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott has explained, "As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion." He went on to assure Americans that these new passports will have "the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world."

Patriot passport unlocked. 🦅



Limited edition. Stamped for America 250. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/86uxPS1FEk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026 Source: X / @WhiteHouse

Article continues below advertisement

How to obtain, or avoid, the new passports:

For those who wish to get the new passport, as mentioned, a limited number will be available in July, so it's best to act quickly. You simply apply for a new or renewed passport, with all the regular documents and fees (these new passports do not cost extra), at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, D.C. It's important to note that the new passports will only be available in person, at that location.

For those who do not want a passport with Trump's photo on it, you can still get a regular version of the document, even while the limited edition item is still available. If you intend to obtain your passport from the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, D.C., simply order it online rather than going in person. Or, if you chose to utilize a different Passport Agency location, the new passport design would not be available to you anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pexels / Taylor Thompson