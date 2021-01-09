Here's What the Green and Yellow Lights on Your Alexa Mean

Amazon's popular smart home devices have integrated into most homes, making Alexa a common household name. Thanks to the variety of Echo devices available through the retail giant, having a smart home device is more accessible than ever.

If you have an Echo product, you'll know that the device flashes a variety of colors depending on how the Alexa is being used, but certain colors don't have a clear-cut explanation. You may be wondering why your Alexa is flashing green or yellow, and what that means.