‘Family Guy’ Fans Explain Why Bonnie Ends up Hating Joe So Much — One Theory Stands Out "He isn't the man she married." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 6 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: FOX

Animated sitcom Family Guy never shies away from dark humor. And while the show has received a ton of criticism for its heavy reliance on references for comedic effect, it's hard to argue that the formula doesn't work. As of April 2026, it accrued a whopping 24 seasons and a devoted fan base, so the production team behind the cartoon has clearly been doing something right.

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But one recurring theme in the series has confused some fans and it's Bonnie's hatred of her husband, Joe. But why does she have so much disdain for her significant other?

Source: FOX

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Why does Bonnie hate Joe in 'Family Guy'?

There's no shortage of instances where Bonnie has displayed a desire to see her husband, Joe, dead. In one clip, she sets their house on fire, presumably with their baby inside it. In the comments section of the video, folks were stunned by Bonnie's heartlessness, with many of them wondering what happened between the couple that would prompt Bonnie to want to see her husband dead.

One person speculated that Bonnie's hatred towards Joe stems from a lack of ideas on behalf of the Family Guy writer's room. According to him, her attitude towards her paralyed-from-the-waist-down husband shifted "after she finally gave birth" to their baby.

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"This was never the case until like three seasons after she finally gave birth. And then suddenly, everyone in the cast started treating Joe like a second Meg. He didn’t even do anything, I think the writers have just so completely run out of ideas, that turning another character into the same kind of punching bag that Meg is, was the only thing they could come up with," they penned.

Bonnie literally HATES Joe??? Bonnie cheats on Joe any chance she gets. This woman took Lois to Paris just so she could have a reason to cheat. It took Quagmire taping himself behind Joe {to make it pretend like Joe was walking} just to stop Bonnie from cheating. https://t.co/DVTmJqf6pd — Zuni (LaDiosaMurcielago) (@BatsnBats13) October 6, 2025 Source: X | @LaDiosaMurcielago

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Someone else echoed the aforementioned sentiment, remarking that Susie's birth is presumably what shifted Bonnie's attitude towards her husband. This suggests that Bonnie's extreme behavior could be due to postpartum depression.

But another commenter argued that Bonnie has every reason to hate Joe, as they have a dysfunctional relationship. The YouTube user remarked that in the third episode of the show's sixth season, titled "Believe it or Not, Joe's Walking on Air," the paralyzed pal of Peter Griffin regains his ability to walk after undergoing a leg transplant procedure.

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Upon doing so, Joe's attitude shifts entirely and begins to cast Bonnie aside, feeling as if he could "do better" as the YouTuber puts it because he's no longer restricted to a wheelchair. His behavior towards his friends changes too, and Peter, Cleveland, and Quagmire attempt to paralyze him again so they can have their old friendship dynamic back.

I mean they should’ve at least made Joe did it since he has a reason to, Bonnie had cheated on him with Brian and his current role in Family guy is just garbage always being reminded of being crippled and having a wife that hates you and wants you dead…I miss the old Joe — Almighty One (@darkdeku77) August 28, 2025 Source: X | @darkdeku77

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However, with the regained use of his legs, Joe's able to beat them all up. Bonnie ultimately shoots Joe, making him paralyzed yet again. The YouTube user argues that because Bonnie was forced to paralyze Joe in order to preserve their relationship, the illusion that they're actually in love with one another has been shattered.

"Now she can never be sure if he is with her because he wants to be or because he needs her," they penned. Other Family Guy fans in this Reddit thread also shared some of their thoughts as to why Bonnie dislikes Joe so immensely. For one person on the social media site, it has more to do with "caregiver burnout."

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Source: YouTube | @Gerald Chen

Others stated that "sexual frustration" is a huge part of the dissension between the couple as well. As this person put it: "She's not living the life she thought she would. Married a physically impressive kind man who is now a disabled man with anger issues who takes her for granted ... also their sex life doesn't even come close to satisfying her ... plus she's probably sleep deprived."