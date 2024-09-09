Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Why Caleb Williams Paints His Nails — A Look Into the QB’s Unique Expression Caleb Williams proudly showcases his nail art, which holds deep personal significance for the football star. By D.M. Published Sept. 9 2024, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Chicago Bears newcomer and former star quarterback at USC, Caleb Williams, has garnered attention for his football skills and his nail art. Caleb rose to athletic prominence during his time at Oklahoma, where he stepped in as a true freshman and lit up the field. After transferring to USC, he took his game to a whole new level. His performance earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2022, an award given to the top player in college football.

In April, Caleb was selected as the No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the NFL draft. Caleb made his NFL debut on Sept. 8 and came equipped with his signature nail art. The rookie quarterback has made nail art part of his signature style, and it’s caught the attention of fans and the media. So, why does Caleb Williams paint his nails? It turns out, it’s more than just a fashion statement.

Source: Instagram/@ayeeecaleb

Why does Caleb Williams paint his nails?

For his debut with the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams rocked a set of NFL-inspired nails. “#18 Da Bears,” was written on the athlete’s nails, as a nod to his player number. For Caleb, painting his nails is a form of self-expression. It’s his way of showing that he’s comfortable in his own skin, and he’s not afraid to be a little different. He’s known for painting phrases or symbols that reflect his mindset going into a game. Fans have seen everything from motivational words like “WIN."

He’s said in interviews that he enjoys being himself and doing things his own way, even if it surprises people. “It started, I would say, three years ago,” Caleb said (per Talk Sport). “It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let's just start it off there. She's done it my whole life. It's just kind of always been around me. … Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.”

Embracing Chicago: #Bears QB Caleb Williams has his nails painted orange with "#18 DA BEARS" as he prepares for his regular season debut. pic.twitter.com/qHiyeysJBB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2024

Caleb’s expressive nature has sat well with fans, who applaud the football player for being himself. “This dudes going to open up the NFL to a whole new market. Brilliant entrepreneur,” one person tweeted. While another added, “Let the man express himself lol. Boy’s more successful than any of y’all at the end of the day.”

Caleb Williams had a rough NFL debut.

Caleb Williams’s NFL debut was rocky – to say the least. The Bears walked away victorious, beating the Tennessee Titans 24-17. While the Bears’ defense and special teams played key roles in the victory, Caleb remained calm and credited the team’s resilience for the comeback. However, Caleb admits he did not have a strong performance as a rookie quarterback.