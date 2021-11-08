If an NFL Player Is Wearing a Mask, It’s Probably for This Specific Reason

Not everyone who is wearing a mask is unvaccinated, but all unvaccinated players are forced to wear masks, if that makes sense. Many speculated that the quarterback hasn't gotten his shot since he's regularly seen rocking a mask.

The same day he was supposed to return to full team practice with the Colts, it was reported that he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

While this doesn't necessarily mean Wentz tested positive for the virus, it does mean that he could've come into contact with someone who did. Or that the team was undergoing contact tracing for the pigskin slinger.

And recently, Wentz has come out and said he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.