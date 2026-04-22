Deku and Bakugo’s Relationship in ‘My Hero Academia’ Explains Their Nicknames It's a term of endearment. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated April 22 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @Clipsmedia Screengrab

If you ever wanted to know how manga artists and Japanese anime series approach superhero narratives, My Hero Academia is a pretty good example. The show blends classic anime storytelling, along with showing the social impact of what happens when the majority of the world's population has access to extra-normal abilities.

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It's also a long-running anime: over the course of eight seasons and more than 170 broadcast episodes, a good amount of world building hands occurred. But fans of the show have wondered: Why does Deku call Bakugo Kacchan?

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Why does Deku call Bakugo Kacchan?

The name is a term of endearment that has linguistic roots in Japanese culture which combines the first part of Bakugo's first name (Katsuki). This is shortened to "Ka" and then "chan" is added as per the region's customs, which indicates that someone is close to you.

Furthermore, Bakugo's acceptance of this name is an acknowledgement of how his and Deku's relationship has transitioned since childhood. Viewers of the series know that in the My Hero Academia world, around 80 percent of the world's population are fortunate enough to have super abilities, also known as "quirks."

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When Deku and Bqkugo were children, they were friends. However, that changed after Bakugo developed a quirk, which culminated in people constantly kissing up to him because of this ability. This caused the young man to become arrogant, and he eventually directed his poor attitude at Deku after one fateful encounter.

Bakugo ended up falling in a river, and Deku, while possessing no quirks or special abilities, jumped in to save him. Instead of being grateful for the rescue attempt, Bqkugo accused Deku of condescension. He felt as if his schoolmate was making fun of him for saving his life despite not having any inherently superhuman capabilities.

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Source: YouTube | @Clipsmedia Screengrab

This is actually how Deku earned his nickname, which means "useless." Bakugo would continue to bully Deku all throughout high school, until the series protagonist received a quirk from the professional hero All Might. Deku's given the "One for All" skill, which allows him to store and release power.

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After gaining this ability, Deku enrolls in a hero academy and forms a rivalry with Bakugo. After some high-stakes fights, with the two of them striving to graduate from the school together, they end up becoming close friends. Bakugo even goes out of his way to protect Deku, who begins calling him Kacchan.

Source: YouTube | @Clipsmedia Screengrab

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In fact, Bakugo seems to enjoy being called the term of endearment coined by Deku so much that he begins introducing himself as Kacchan to others. But it was a long road for the two to get there. Bakugo and Deku's rivalry grew in Seasons 3 and 4. In Season 5, they have a mutual respect for one another.

And from Season 6, Bakugo nearly dies saving Deku from All For One (Zen Shigaraki). From that point on, the two are close-knit friends who work together to ultimately thwart All For One. In fact, Kacchan himself is the one to deliver the death blow to the villain.

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people knew bakugo as "the sludge villain incident", "the boy that got kidnapped" and "the aggressive guy who got chained"... if he stayed dead he would only be known for being the 16 yo ua student that died in the war without anyone knowing how far he's come pic.twitter.com/FOVaV12PoH — kirishima gooner oomf 🚬 (@THEredriott) April 17, 2026 Source: X | @THEredriott