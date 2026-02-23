Hilary Duff Shares Insight Into Feud with Sister Haylie — "We Don't Talk" "Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 23 2026, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being a child star is a rough path for any child to take. Hollywood tends to run children through the mill and spit them out as adults with trauma and any number of developmental interruptions. But for former child star Hilary Duff, her experience in Hollywood wasn't all that bad.

Hilary, along with her sister Haylie Duff, has been one of the most unproblematic Hollywood darlings through the years, growing up and starting lives as though they didn't have media attention on them all the time as children. While Haylie isn't as famous as her sister, she hosts a cooking show and has enjoyed her own career in the spotlight. But for over half a decade, Hilary and Haylie have not been on speaking terms. So, why does Hilary not talk to her sister? She opened up about the rift after releasing an album in 2026.

Source: MEGA

Why does Hilary Duff not talk to her sister Haylie Duff anymore?

In February 2026, Hilary released an album titled "Luck ... or Something." On that album is a track called "We Don't Talk," and fans immediately began speculating that the song was about her estranged sister, Haylie, with whom she's been on distant terms since 2019. In an interview with CBS Mornings, Hilary confirmed that the theories were correct.

Asked if the song is about Haylie, Hilary shared, "Yeah, it is. It’s definitely about my sister, and just — absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment.” They were once close, sharing music careers and movie headliners, so what happened between the two of them?

It's unclear. In "We Don't Talk," Hilary sings, "I’m not sure when it happened / Not even sure what it was about. If I did something different / Would you feel something different? / Would you at least let me hear you out?” Unfortunately, neither Hilary nor Haylie has explained what caused the falling out between the two, but it's clear that nothing has changed.

@cbsmornings @hilaryduff opens up to Anthony Mason about her relationship with her sister, Haylie: “Absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment.” She shares why she chose to include the song, “We Don’t Talk,” on her new album, "luck… or something," calling it her “truth.” #hilaryduff ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings Source: TikTok / @cbsmornings

Hilary Duff has thoughts about her relationship with her dad, too.

CBS asked Hilary if she thought that things might change with Haylie once she heard the song, but the singer replied, “I don’t think that that would help. I think I have to just exist as a person on my own and do what I want to do. I hope that for everyone that is where I’m sitting, you have to do what you want to do.”

Heartbreakingly, this isn't the only family member that Hilary finds herself estranged from. She's also estranged from her dad. She says of their relationship, "A lot of s--t has gone down, and that's life." In an interview with Glamour, she expanded on her thoughts about her relationship with her family in general, explaining, "That’s my family. Those are the people that affect you the most, take up the most space naturally as a human who’s born into something."

Hilary went on to add, "Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together. You can only control your side and your street. I’ve had a very complicated life, and my parents had a very complicated thing. I know it’s not rare, and I think it goes back to the theme of, Why share now? I guess I just felt ready.”

@cbsmornings In her song "The Optimist," Hilary Duff explores her relationship with her dad. "I think it's really challenging for one person to have major success in a family," she told Anthony Mason. Link in bio for more from their interview. #hilaryduff ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings Source: TikTok / @cbsmornings