Yes, Jynxzi Blinks Intensely, but There's a Medical Reason Behind It By Jennifer Farrington Published May 27 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET

If you’re a fan of gaming influencer Jynxzi (real name: Nicholas Stewart), then you probably already know that he received his YouTube Gold Play Button in September 2023 after hitting 1 million subscribers, and since then, he’s quadrupled that number (and it’s still climbing!). You’ve also probably noticed that Jynxzi blinks a lot. Like, a lot. Not to mention, he squeezes his eyelids together pretty hard. Depending on how deeply you're invested in Jynxzi, you might already know why he does this.

But for everyone else, especially those who’ve recently discovered him through collabs like the Clash Royale World Cup featuring fellow influencer Ryley, you might be wondering what’s up with all the blinking. And you wouldn’t be alone. People are asking the same thing in the comments of his YouTube videos. If you’re one of the curious viewers who’s been wondering why Jynxzi blinks so hard, we’re here to catch you up to speed.

Why does Jynxzi blink so hard?

The answer is actually pretty simple: Jynxzi has Tourette syndrome, which causes him to blink frequently and sometimes squeeze his eyes shut hard. He opened up about it in a past video that’s been making the rounds online since 2023. "I have Tourette syndrome, so it’s like involuntary motion in my face," Jynxzi explained. "I can’t really control it at all, and I’m sorry about it, but yeah, it’s just a part of me."

While Jynxzi’s explanation cleared up why he blinks so much (and so hard), fans in the comments were quick to defend him, many saying he shouldn’t feel the need to apologize (and honestly, he shouldn’t!).

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, that’s often genetic, meaning it’s not something he chose or can easily control. Treatment options like therapy and medication are available if the disorder starts to interfere with daily life, but there’s no cure.

Tourette’s is widely known as a condition that comes with tics, which are sudden, involuntary movements or sounds. Most people associate it with loud verbal outbursts, like those occasionally seen from fellow influencer Baylen Dupree, but in Jynxzi’s case, his tics seem to be more physical than vocal.

Does Jynxzi have ADHD?

While Jynxzi has addressed his frequent blinking, attributing it to Tourette syndrome, he hasn’t said whether he has ADHD. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. One Reddit user posed the question, hoping for clarification, while someone on TikTok suggested that he does.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common symptoms of ADHD include impulsivity, excessive talking, hyperactive behavior, and frequent squirming or fidgeting. In many of Jynxzi’s gaming videos, he can be seen (and heard) yelling and getting super hyped during matches, but that could just be part of his streaming persona.