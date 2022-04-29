One of the league's new stars who is garnering a lot of attention as of late is New Jersey native Kenny Pickett, who was selected to be the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers during this year's draft.

Considering the fact that he was selected for such a key position on the team, fans are immediately analyzing every detail of Kenny's abilities and physique. One question that seems to keep coming up is with regard to why he wears gloves so often. So, why does he? Keep reading to find out.