What Happened to Sam Bruce? He Had a Fatal AccidentBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 29 2022, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
Our hearts go out to retired NFL player Isaac Bruce and the rest of the Bruce family.
Isaac's 24-year-old nephew, Sam Bruce, was in a fatal car crash at 8:23 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A mightily talented football player, Sam signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2018 after leaving the program at the University of Miami. He also played for Southeastern University. What happened to Sam Bruce?
What happened to Sam Bruce?
Sam Bruce was in a horrific car crash on Wednesday, April 27, while driving around in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He had reportedly suffered a seizure and received treatment including CPR on the spot before he was taken to the hospital, per TMZ. He was pronounced dead the following day.
"At this time," a representative of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department told TMZ, "the circumstances surrounding this incident are not suspicious, and foul play is not suspected."
St. Thomas Aquinas High School announced Sam's tragic passing on Thursday, April 28, 2022, on social media.
"R.I.P. Sam Bruce! We will miss you and we love you!" states the official Facebook account of St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
The high school also serves as the alma mater of Tavares Gooden, a linebacker who played for Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and others, and Twan Russell, who used to play for Washington Commanders (their name was different back then), and Atlanta Falcons.
South Florida Express, the seven-on-seven high school football program Sam attended before launching his college football career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Southeastern University, issued a statement commemorating his spirit on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
"We are saddened to hear about the loss of one of the greatest players to ever come through SFE," South Florida Express wrote on Twitter. "Your infectious energy and the ability to make anybody laugh will forever live in our hearts. We spoke with Sam’s family, they just ask you to pray for their family during this time."
"Sam Bruce was an inspiration. Anyone who knows about football in South Florida knows that he was one of the greatest to ever do it. I'm hurt, man. Prayers to him and his family," tweeted @Jmoney2stackz.
Details about Sam's funeral arrangements have yet to be shared. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this time.