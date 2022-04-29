Our hearts go out to retired NFL player Isaac Bruce and the rest of the Bruce family.

Isaac's 24-year-old nephew, Sam Bruce, was in a fatal car crash at 8:23 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A mightily talented football player, Sam signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2018 after leaving the program at the University of Miami. He also played for Southeastern University. What happened to Sam Bruce?