'Our Idiot Brother' Child Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19

'Our Idiot Brother' Child Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19By Sara Belcher
Aug. 30 2021, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
Former child star and first-year college student Matthew Mindler was found dead near his college campus after being missing for two days. Matthew was known best for his role as River in 2011's Our Idiot Brother alongside Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel.
The 19-year-old's death shocked his campus community, and many fans of Our Idiot Brother remember him fondly. What was his cause of death?
Matthew Mindler was found dead according to Millersville University. What was his cause of death?
Matthew reportedly went missing on Thursday, Aug. 26, after he didn't arrive back to his dorm room and didn't show up to his classes the following day. Two days later, on Saturday, Aug. 28, Millersville University reported in a statement that his body had been found and he was pronounced dead. Matthew was a freshman at the Pennsylvania school.
"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University," the statement reads. "Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time."
At this time, the college has not revealed Matthew's cause of death, likely to protect the privacy of Matthew and his family.
"Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus," the statement from the university read. "Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation."
There are no other details as to the cause of his death.
"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time," the statement from the University concluded.
Following his role in Our Idiot Brother, Matthew appeared in a series of shorts and, most recently, was cast as Peter in the 2016 TV movie Chad: The American Boy, starring Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad.
Who are Matthew Mindler's parents?
Matthew is remembered by his mother, Monica. She has not released a public statement on her son's passing at this time, though she reportedly worked closely with local law enforcement following his missing person's report to locate him.
When contacted by The Morning Call the day before her son was found, she mentioned that Matthew hadn't acted in a few years. It appears that Matthew did not have a public social media account. There has been no mention of Matthew's father following his death.