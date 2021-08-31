These Geographical Conditions Are Why Louisiana Is So Prone to Hurricanes

Governor John Bel Edwards said that the state's $15 million risk reduction plan has helped to mitigate the damage done by the massive storm, however, a levee in the areas of Jean Lafitte and Lafitte left some 200+ people "in imminent danger" according to USA Today .

In Plaquemines Parish, the Alliance floodgate failed, which forced local authorities to put out an evacuation call to residents of the area.

Mayor Tom Kenner Jr. told WLL-TV that the flooding led to "total devastation in the town."

To all those affected by #hurricaneida in Louisiana that are having sewage problems: get a 5 gallon bucket and a pool noodle. Cut the pool noodle on one side lengthwise and fit it around the edge of the bucket for a makeshift toilet. pic.twitter.com/7W2H9fggbV

The levee in the same area did become overrun with water, but it thankfully still held strong.

A wave of rescue missions and emergency measures took place throughout the state to help those battered by Ida. The National Guard has had to assist over 200 people in the state, and that number keeps growing.