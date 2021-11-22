Marcie Always Calls Peppermint Patty "Sir" in 'Peanuts' Cartoons — Why Is That?

The question is a topic of discussion in the Peanuts subreddit, with various individuals weighing in their opinions on why Marcie calls Peppermint Patty "sir."

"Peppermint Patty is just a tomboy, so Marcie would say it out of habit and to annoy her," one user wrote. "It could also be that when Marcie and Patty met, I believe Patty was a camp counselor for Marcie, and so out of respect, she started calling her sir."