North Korea Plays Music Every Morning, and It’s Freaking People Out "This sounds nice, until you hear it everyday for 80 years." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 3 2025, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@zoediscoversnk

When the sun rises in different parts of the world, most people are either just rolling out of bed or already stuck in morning traffic. But in North Korea, as the first rays of sunlight hit Pyongyang, something else is happening — music fills the air. One TikToker was brave enough to capture the moment, sharing a video of the city being bathed in morning light with a song blaring in the background.

Now, if you live somewhere that doesn’t wake up to a citywide soundtrack, you’re probably wondering: Why does North Korea play music in the morning? And more importantly, what song is it? Don’t worry, we’ve got the answers.

Why does North Korea play music in the morning?

Source: YouTube/@Channel 5 The streets of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital

Every morning around 5 or 6 a.m., music blares through the streets of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital. With barely any cars on the road and little movement, the tune plays loud and (somewhat) clear, making it impossible to ignore. Visitors have described it as dystopian, bizarre, and honestly, a little creepy. And this has been happening since at least 2008.

So, why does North Korea blast music in the morning? Well, it might have something to do with the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, also known as the "Eternal President," whose life was heavily influenced by the arts.

Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current dictator Kim Jong Un, established the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in 1948 and remained in power until his death in 1994. Music has always been a big deal in North Korean culture, and according to history professor Adam Cathart, it played a major role in shaping Kim Il Sung’s intellect.

And his appreciation for the arts didn’t stop with him as his son, Kim Jong Il, is credited for North Korea’s opera, A True Daughter of the Party. And that song that echoes through Pyongyang every morning? Well, it was written for Kim Jong II's opera. Some believe the daily morning music is more than just a free radio broadcast — it’s a constant reminder of the Kim family’s tight grip on North Korea.

What song does North Korea play every morning?

The morning chorus that echoes through the streets of Pyongyang is called "Where Are You, Dear General?" It’s believed to have been written by Kim Jong Il, who originally composed it for his opera, A True Daughter of the Party. The opera follows a nurse during the Korean War whose ultimate dream is to meet the leader, per The University of the South.

