Leg Day at the Gym Can Have Crappy Consequences if You Take Pre-Workout

If you're a gym rat then you've probably tried every single supplement under the sun, and have maybe even tested yourselves on a few occasions while eating clen, trenning hard, and striving for growth with a winnying attitude. No, those aren't spelling errors, they're all steroids references, you're welcome.

But even without juicing, exercise enthusiasts are always looking for a little pick-me-up to boost their training, and tons of people enjoy taking pre-workouts for that reason. But why do they make you poop so much?

Why does pre-workout make you poop?

Pre-workout is like cocaine for your veins. There are tons of different kinds of the chalky stuff available to fitness freaks all over the world, but they usually give you a little boost of energy and also help give your muscles an insane pump so you feel more confident about your post-exercise results as you pose away in the mirror while some hapless individual attempts to squeeze past you to use the elliptical.

But a lot of pre-workout users reportedly have a problem with the stuff: It really makes them dread deep squats and they notice they tend to get a little leaky when they take it. And we're not talking about pee, but poop. A great workout can easily get curbed by a fecal explosion, which is probably the last thing you want trailing down your leg as you attempt to get one more rep in.

But there's a reason why so many people's stomachs (and anuses) seem to disagree with pre-workout and that's because it isn't exactly "natural." At least, that's the case for many products stocking shelves these days. Many pre-workouts are loaded with artificial sweeteners, and if anyone has ever had the displeasure of munching on more sugar-free gummy bears than they should have, then they'll know exactly what kind of havoc those fake sweeteners will wreak on your bowels.

Key ingredients like caffeine, lactose, and magnesium — in addition to these fake sweeteners — are all poop-influencing agents, which is probably why you should make sure you get yourself all evacuated before you attempt to pump some iron. If you are pressed for time and haven't gone that day, then maybe you should try exercising without some pre-workout.

Kind of a wild concept for someone who has used the stuff for so long, but your gym shorts and dignity will thank you in the long run for it, possibly.

