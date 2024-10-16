Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Star Tim Godbee Goes by a Different Name When With His Family (SPOILERS) The parents of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Tim Godbee call him "Drake." By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 16 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. We're getting down to the wire on Season 7 of Love Is Blind, and sadly, most of the remaining couples' are struggling to make their relationships last. In fact, the latest pair to call it quits are Alexandra Byrd and Tim Godbee.

Article continues below advertisement

Their relationship has been rocky since the cast trip to Mexico, and after introducing Alex to his parents, Tim realizes that he doesn't want her to be his wife. While most fans are confused about their messy split, other viewers are curious to know why Tim's mom calls him "Drake." Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Tim's mom call him Drake on 'Love Is Blind'?

In Episode 10, titled "The Text From an Ex," Alex meets Tim's parents, who reveal that they call him Drake. Tim's dad says, "You know we call him Drake, right?" to which Alex replies, "Yes, he told me that." Tim's mom, Kim, adds, "And when people say 'Tim,' I always go, [she looks to Tim Sr.]. You know, I'm always thinking of him."

"They say, 'Tim,' and I'm like, 'What?' Yeah, 'cause that's Tim," she states while pointing at Tim's father. Kim also mentions with a laugh, "His name wasn't supposed to be Tim, but whatever. We're not gonna go there."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Tim's parents, Tim Sr. and Kim, look at each other during Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'

OK, given that the Love Is Blind star shares the name Tim with his dad, using "Drake" could help avoid confusion when they're together. It makes complete sense and helps everyone in the Godbee family communicate more clearly in the long run.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, one thing that both we and Reddit user u/Classic_Top_6221 can’t help but notice is that the reality star shares a name with a certain DC superhero. Yes, we're talking about the third iteration of Robin (later known as Red Robin), Timothy "Tim" Jackson Drake. Pretty cool, right?! We would love to share a name with someone as iconic as him!