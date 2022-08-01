“Shut up Already”: Wikipedia Keeps Asking for Money, but Why?

There's a strong argument to be made that Wikipedia is widely considered the biggest source of written information for people all over the world. Founded on Jan. 15, 2001, the online compendium of knowledge had a mission to create an ever-evolving online encyclopedia of knowledge uploaded by individual users with sources, citations, and as much evidence-based support for pages on the massive amount of subject matter covered on the site.

Since it's a free resource that isn't flashy by any stretch of the imagination, why does Wikipedia need money from site visitors?