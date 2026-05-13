Alligator Alcatraz Is Closing After Just a Year in Operation in Florida The facility cost the state of Florida more than $1 billion. By Joseph Allen Updated May 13 2026, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The migrant detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" is shutting down. The facility earned plenty of headlines in 2025 because of its name and because of the reports of poor conditions inside the facility for those who had been detained there.

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Following the news that the facility is shutting down after just a year in operation, many naturally wondered why it had such a short lifespan. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Why is Alligator Alcatraz closing?

According to reporting in The New York Times, vendors were told that detainees would be removed from the facility starting at the beginning of June, and the facility would be dismantled shortly thereafter. While no specific reason was given for the shutdown, it appears to be the result of legal challenges, allegations of inhumane conditions inside the facility, and the sheer cost to the state of keeping the facility operational.

A spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the facility, released a statement saying that closing the facility down was part of a broader effort to keep the agency effective. “If federal operational needs evolve and the Department of Homeland Security implements alternative plans for the South Florida detention facility, the state will pivot accordingly," they said.

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For their part, the Department of Homeland Security has said that they aren't putting any pressure on Florida to shut down the facility. “Florida continues to be a valuable partner in advancing President Trump’s immigration agenda, and DHS appreciates their support. DHS continuously evaluates detention needs and requirements to ensure they meet the latest operational requirements,” a spokesperson told CNN.

BREAKING: "Alligator Alcatraz," the internment camp in the Everglades, is closing.



Here's what you need to know: pic.twitter.com/Gc2DOyXtmt — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) May 12, 2026 Source: X/@RepMaxwellFrost

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How much did Alligator Alcatraz cost?

Now that it seems this detention center is closing, it's fair to take a look back at how much the program wound up costing taxpayers. According to Gulf Coast News, which obtained documents on the center back in March, it had already cost Florida $1.5 billion by that point. The costs of the facility were broken down by category, with large portions going to construction and ongoing maintenance of the facility.

Those costs included $626 million for construction, $388 million for clothing and bedding, and $143 million for medical care, $39,000 on pillows, $169,000 for boonie hats, and $17 million for roads and fencing. Although conservatives touted the facility as an example of the administration's "tough on immigration" policies, it seems like it was Florida taxpayers who were actually paying to house detainees, many of whom were being kept in inhumane conditions.