Breakdancing Got a Lot of Buzz at the Paris Games — Why Isn't It Returning for the Next Olympics? Breaking bad: Here's why you won't see breakdancing at LA28. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 14 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET

So why isn't breaking going to be featured at the next summer Olympics in 2028, when L.A. hosts the games? Wouldn't they want to capitalize on all the buzz around it from Paris?

Source: Instagram/@breakingforgoldusa Team USA's breaking team in Paris

Why is breaking not returning to the Olympics?

Apparently, it's not as simple as just deciding at the last minute that they'd want to take advantage of something that got people talking at the last games. In fact, a host city has to choose its sports years in advance.

Host cities collaborate with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to determine which sports to include in addition to the "core" event program. For L.A., they decided on adding flag football, squash, baseball/softball, cricket, and lacrosse — the first two making their Olympics debut.

And speaking of Olympic debuts, it can take a long time for a sport to make it the games. It has to go through the IOC and then the International Sports Federation, both of which have their own various rules, and it also has to comply with the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code.

And in order to manage all these sports, the IOC adopted a policy in recent years of permitting new sports only in conjunction with dropping other sports.

Does breaking belong in the Olympics?



To read or sign the petition calling on the LA 2028 organizing committee to include breaking in the next Olympic Games, head to https://t.co/SyUEep5Mbt.#Olympics #breaking #breakdancing #ParisOlympics #2024Olympics #LA2028 pic.twitter.com/LbpaomX7aw — Change.org (@Change) August 12, 2024