Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Announces Surprise Resignation — Here’s Why "I’ve been honored to serve Ohio, and will continue to fight for freedom!" By Ivy Griffith Published May 8 2026, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @News 5 Cleveland

The push for November 2026's midterm elections has reached a fever pitch. Politicians are throwing their hats into the ring in a variety of races. Including, for a time, Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost, who briefly tried to run for governor. However, Yost not only didn't clinch the nomination for the Republican nominee, but he is also going so far as to step away from state politics.

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The announcement about his plans to resign from the role as Attorney General was a bit of a surprise, and seemingly came out of left field. Here's what we know about the motives behind his resignation and what he plans for the future.

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Why is Dave Yost resigning as Ohio's Attorney General?

The decision to resign may have been brewing for some time or not, and it's hard to tell from the outside. Because, abruptly, he dropped the news with little fanfare on May 6, 2026. In a short letter, Yost dropped the bombshell when he wrote to Governor Mike DeWine.

The letter very succinctly reads, "Dear Governor DeWine, this letter will serve as my official letter of resignation as Ohio Attorney General, effective as of midnight June 7, 2026, to pursue another employment opportunity." In a social media post, he wrote, "I begin a new chapter June 8 as VP of Strategic Research and Innovation at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit law firm that’s won 18 cases at SCOTUS in the last 15 years. I’ve been honored to serve Ohio, and will continue to fight for freedom!"

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Governor DeWine later released a statement acknowledging his resignation, writing, “I am grateful for Attorney General Yost’s long career in public service, from serving as Delaware County Auditor, Delaware County Prosecutor, Auditor of State, to Attorney General of Ohio. I wish him the best in his next endeavor." He added, "Having served as Ohio Attorney General, I know how important this office is and the great work done by its employees. I will give the appointment of someone to serve as Attorney General thoughtful and deliberate consideration" (via Ohio Capital Journal).

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Yost made a bid for governor, but he'll back whoever the candidate is.

The abrupt resignation raises questions, but Yost doesn't seem inclined to answer them as his representatives seem to avoid providing any more answers. It's not dissimilar to his on-again, off-again attempt to clinch the Republican nomination for Ohio's governor.

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In 2025, Yost made a brief run at the nomination, but suspended his campaign in June after, as he said, his "steep climb to the nomination has become a vertical cliff" (via WOSU Public Media). This all but assured that Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, would clinch the Republican nomination. Which is exactly what happened in May 2026, per NPR.